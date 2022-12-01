Spain take on Japan on Matchday 3 of Group E aiming to seal a place in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022. Check out here why Ferran Torres is not starting.

Qatar 2022: Why is Ferran Torres not starting for Spain vs. Japan?

The stakes will be high when Spain and Japan clash on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Things in Group E are wide open, with all four teams still with possibilities of qualifying for the round of 16.

La Furia started their FIFA World Cup campaign on the right foot, putting seven past Costa Rica. However, their draw with Germany forces them to get a result in the final matchday in order to advance.

The Asian side, meanwhile, was upset by the Ticos after pulling off a shock against Germany in its opening match. Among the many changes made by Spain manager Luis Enrique for this game, Ferran Torres was dropped from the starting lineup.

Why is Ferran Torres not starting for Spain against Japan

Ferran Torres was benched due to a tactical reason, as he doesn't have any injury. Enrique decided to start Nico Williams over the Barcelona winger, while Alvaro Morata — who scored against Germany — replaces Marco Asensio up front.

