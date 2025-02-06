Messi’s teammate addresses Inter Miami’s controversial inclusion in the FIFA Club World Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set for one of their most demanding seasons yet, as they prepare to compete in international tournaments such as the Concacaf Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. In the latter, they will represent the host country after winning the Supporters’ Shield—a decision that sparked some debate. However, defender Jordi Alba dismissed the criticism in a recent interview.

“I don’t think they made the decision just so that Leo could play,” Alba told The Athletic. “It’s good for the tournament—but also, we were the most consistent team throughout the season. In the end, neither we nor Inter Miami made that decision. They chose us, and we’re delighted to represent MLS as well as possible in this competition.”

Despite Miami’s dominance in the regular MLS season, where they set a record for most points in a single season (74), many fans and analysts expected the Club World Cup spot to go to the MLS Cup winners. LA Galaxy claimed that title this year after Inter Miami were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Expanding from seven teams to 32 clubs, the Club World Cup will feature several of the world’s top teams, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, River Plate, PSG, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, and more. “We know the Club World Cup is a tough competition, with many top teams and players,” Alba told The Athletic.

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami training session (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“But why not dream, try to compete to our maximum, and give some joy to our fans, to our owners, and to ourselves? We know it’ll be difficult, but we’d like to win some games and get out of the group,” he added.

Inter Miami’s Club World Cup journey

Inter Miami, coached by Javier Mascherano, will open the tournament against Egypt’s Al Ahly on June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium. They will then face Brazilian side Palmeiras and Portugal’s Porto in Group A, with the top two teams advancing to the last-16 knockout round.

Messi also addressed the competition following Miami’s first preseason friendly, a draw against Club America. “The truth is that it’s going to be a year with a lot of matches, and the Club World Cup is in June. We also have a tough group, and we’re going to fight [to qualify],” he said in a post-match interview. “We’re going to compete, but first we have to focus on what’s ahead—we have many matches before that.”

After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, Messi and his team are aiming for even greater achievements, with the MLS Cup remaining as their main goal this season.

