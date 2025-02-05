Lionel Messi’s coach at Inter Miami responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bold statement

Cristiano Ronaldo once again ignited the GOAT debate after declaring himself the greatest soccer player in history during an interview with La Sexta. The remarks sparked reactions across the soccer world, including from Lionel Messi’s current coach at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano. While careful not to diminish Ronaldo’s legacy, Mascherano appeared to stand firmly in Messi’s corner.

“Those are opinions. I obviously have great respect for Cristiano, and I don’t need to analyze his opinion. That’s what he believes. And I also have my own thoughts, which are different. That’s all,” Mascherano said when asked about Ronaldo’s comments.

Mascherano’s response, while diplomatic, carries added weight given his close connection with Messi. The Argentine shared a locker room with Messi at FC Barcelona and on the Argentine national team from 2010 to 2018, forging a bond during some of their most successful years.

Ronaldo’s remarks came during an interview with Edu Aguirre on La Sexta, where he reflected on his extraordinary career, which now spans over two decades and continues in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo did not hold back in proclaiming himself the GOAT, citing his scoring records and longevity as proof of his unmatched status.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Wasl. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

“I’m the best scorer, the most complete player. The greatest of all time? I think so. I haven’t seen anyone better than me. I say this from the heart,” Ronaldo stated confidently.

Despite his bold claims, Ronaldo also acknowledged Messi in the interview, emphasizing the mutual respect between them and how their rivalry elevated both players throughout their careers.

What does Messi say about being the GOAT?

Following Ronaldo’s bold declarations, an old video of Lionel Messi addressing the GOAT question resurfaced online. Filmed moments after Messi received his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or in October 2023, his response was characteristically humble.

“I don’t know if I’m the greatest in history or not, and it’s not something I ask myself or care about. The fact that it’s suggested or said that I’m among the best is already a gift for me. It’s something very special because soccer is played everywhere in the world. From a young age, you dream of becoming a player, and for me, just being mentioned among the best is already a great pride,” Messi said in 2023, reflecting on his storied career.

