Barracas Central and Boca Juniors clash at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Argentine League

Barracas Central and Boca Juniors will face each other at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco (Buenos Aires) on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial).

The Xeneizes are one of the top candidates to win the title. In addition to having conquered the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional, they have a top-quality roster. The team led by Sebastian Battaglia is in third place in the standings with 6 points. Boca Juniors will play again after defeating Arsenal 5-3.

On the flip side, Barracas Central ranks 23rd of 28 in the standings. So far, Alfredo Berti's team has played 3 matches, lost one, and tied two. Barracas Central are one of the weakest teams in the first division of Argentine soccer but will be looking to fight on equal terms with Boca Juniors.

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: Date

Barracas Central and Boca Juniors will meet at Estadio Tomás Adolfo Duco on Sunday, June 16 on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League.

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors anywhere

If you want to watch 2022 Argentine League match between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.



