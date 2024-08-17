Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024 DFL-Supercup in your country

Bayer Leverkusen face off against Stuttgart for the 2024 DFL-Supercup. Find out here the complete coverage of this game, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are set to face against each other in what will be the 2024 DFL-Supercup, a matchup fans won’t want to miss. Here, you can find out everything you need to catch the action of this game live, whether you are tuning in on traditional TV or streaming from anywhere in the world.

Bayer Leverkusen are riding high after a season to remember, capturing their first Bundesliga title in years and snapping Bayern Munich‘s dominance. Their incredible campaign didn’t stop there; they also clinched the DFB Pokal and were UEFA Europa League finalist. Leverkusen’s fans are still buzzing from this unforgettable run, and the team is eager to keep the momentum going as they enter the 2024/2025 season.

Their first challenge comes in the form of Stuttgart, a team that also had a remarkable season. Stuttgart is set to face Leverkusen in a matchup that pits the champions of Germany’s top competitions against each other. Despite Leverkusen’s historic treble, Stuttgart, the Bundesliga runners-up, will now have a shot at claiming some early silverware in what promises to be an electrifying start to the new campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (August 18)

Canada: 2:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

India: 12:00 PM (August 18)

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (August 18)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (August 18)

Mexico: 12:30 AM (August 18)

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen meets coach Sebastian Hoeness VFB Stuttgart – IMAGO / Sven Simon

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: ran.de, Sky Go, WOW, Sat.1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Italy: Sky Sport Max

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Canal+, Sport 2 Africa

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Let’s Go

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

Advertisement