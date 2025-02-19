Matthew Tkachuk drops bold statement on brother Brady’s status ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada

After missing Team USA’s practice ahead of the NHL‘s 4 Nations Final against Team Canada, Brady Tkachuk raised concern on whether he’ll be able to play for his country in the championship match. However, his brother and fellow American star on the roster, Matthew Tkachuk, voiced a bold admission about his sibling.

The Tkachuk brothers are key pieces of Team USA’s roster, and as Matthew returned to the ice for Wednesday’s practice while Brady did not, the players were left with mixed emotions.

However, head coach Mike Sullivan has stated the younger Tkachuk’s absence was not related to the injury sustained during the USA’s matchup with Sweden, and Brady didn’t participate because he was feeling under the weather. He should be good to play against Team Canada.

Moreover, Matthew made a straightforward admission about his brother’s mindset ahead of the biggest game of his NHL career.

Erik Karlsson #65 of Team Sweden trips up Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team USA during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Tkachuk was injured on the play.

“[Brady’s] saving everything he has for tomorrow night and I’m very confident he’ll be at his absolute best,” Matthew Tkachuk firmly stated about Brady, via @RussoHockey on X.

Sullivan’s statement on Brady Tkachuk

Brady’s absence during Team USA’s practice raised eyebrows, as his role in the lineup is inimitable. However, fans need not worry, according to head coach Mike Sullivan, as the Tkachuk brothers are expected to play together on Thursday night.

“USA head coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates Brady Tkachuk playing in the championship game. He wasn’t feeling well today, so didn’t practice,” insider Emily Kaplan reported.

Matthew is hyped

Matthew Tkachuk knows he’ll be at the top of Team Canada’s list of priorities, and he embraces the attention, never shying away from the spotlight. “I’m ready to go. It’s going to be an incredible game and I don’t want to miss it,” Matthew stated prior to the Final.

