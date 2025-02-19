Tyler Herro makes big confession about Heat’s championship chances after Jimmy Butler’s exit

Jimmy Butler’s final stretch with the Miami Heat was rocky, with his desire to leave the franchise widely known. After his departure, the Heat lost not only a prolific scorer but also an elite playmaker who elevated his teammates. Tyler Herro, now stepping into the role of Miami’s primary scoring option, addressed the team’s position in the NBA title race.

The addition of Andrew Wiggins—acquired in the deal that sent Butler to Golden State—is expected to provide support for Herro. However, with the Heat currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, Herro recognizes the uphill battle ahead.

“It’s hard to do. I don’t think people realize how hard it is to win a championship, and everything has to fall in line,” Herro said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “But I think right now, we started the season with Jimmy [Butler] saying we’re going to try to win a championship. I think obviously, if we’re calling a spade a spade, we’re not contenders right now”.

Jimmy Butler #22 and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat react against the Dallas Mavericks during overtime at Kaseya Center. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Confidence in Miami’s young core

Despite the Heat’s current struggles, Herro remains optimistic about the team’s future. With a roster brimming with young talent, Herro believes the franchise is building a foundation for long-term success.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tyler Herro delivers a powerful message to former Heat teammate Jimmy Butler

“I think with the team that we’re trying to put together, we have a lot of young guys that can really help us win,” Herro explained. “Kel’el Ware is coming into his own, Niko Jovic, [Jaime] Jaquez. So I think we have a lot of young guys that are starting to, you know, really see where their role can be with the new roster we have”.

Advertisement

Herro’s take on retiring Butler’s jersey

Although Herro acknowledges Butler’s significant impact on the franchise, he doesn’t believe the Heat should retire his jersey. The way things ended with Butler has left Herro uncertain about the honor.

“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend,” Herro told Yoav Modai. “But I feel like with how things transpired over the last couple of months, I think 22 can be worn again.” Indeed, the No. 22 jersey is already in use, as Andrew Wiggins now dons it following the blockbuster trade.

Advertisement