Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will face off against Manchester City in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

In a highly anticipated round of 32 clash, Manchester City and Real Madrid delivered a thrilling first leg that lived up to expectations, with the Merengues emerging with a 3-2 victory in a tightly contested battle.

Now, Mbappe’s side heads into the second leg with a crucial advantage and the comfort of playing at home. Manchester City, fully aware of the stakes, must balance caution with the urgency of securing a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the round of 16 alive.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match be played?

Real Madrid take on Manchester City this Wednesday, February 19, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Erling Haaland of Manchester City – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.