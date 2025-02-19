Where to watch PSV vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSV will play against Juventus in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch PSV vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus head into the decisive second leg aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League’s top 16. The Italian giants hold a narrow 2-1 advantage from the first leg, but that slim lead leaves little room for error.

Determined to avoid complacency, the Bianconeri are fully focused on clinching qualification. PSV, however, pose a serious threat, having been the only team to defeat Liverpool in the final Matchday of the group stage. Buoyed by that result and their potential, PSV will be determined to turn the tie in their favor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the PSV vs Juventus match be played?

PSV face off against Juventus this Wednesday, February 19, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Armando Obispo of PSV – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Advertisement

PSV vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch PSV vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between PSV and Juventus. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.