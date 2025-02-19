NFL Rumors: Commanders want to pair Jayden Daniels with a Super Bowl champion

One of the biggest revelations last season was Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders. Backed by one of the best rookies in recent years, Jayden Daniels, they made a strong push last year in the NFL, falling just short of the Super Bowl. To replicate that success, the team is looking to add a former Vince Lombardi Trophy champion for what’s ahead.

Cooper Kupp is likely to be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming free agency. According to reports, the Commanders are interested in adding him to their roster to give Daniels a new weapon on offense.

The news was mentioned by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who, during an appearance on SportsCenter, reported the potential arrival of Kupp to Washington to add depth to Quinn’s offense.

“Talking to people around the league, he [Kupp] will have a market because he’s so quarterback friendly … certainly Washington is looking for a complimentary No. 2 receiver,” Fowler stated.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams acknowledges the fans after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cooper Kupp knows that his future will likely be away from the Rams starting this season, so he will try to join a contending team, with the main goal of winning his second Super Bowl title in his career.

Kupp already knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl

February 13, 2022, will not be just another date in Cooper Kupp’s career. On that night, the tight end not only experienced lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time, but he was also named Super Bowl LVI MVP.

In an exciting game, oddly enough, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the team coached by Sean McVay entered the matchup as the NFC champions, facing none other than Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals.

With a stellar performance from Cooper Kupp and led by Matthew Stafford, the Rams secured the victory with a tight score of 23-20.

