Bayern Munich might be a viable destination for Cristiano Ronaldo if Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford this summer, a series of changes have become inevitable after the team finished sixth last season. His intention for Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at the club for another season is all that can be said for sure.

Reports claim that Manchester United's 37-year-old star player has decided to quit the club this summer. Many in Spain and Portugal believe that Hag's transfer policy is undermining the five-time Ballon D'Or winner's motivation to stay in England.

A large number of players are expected to depart Manchester United this summer, including Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba, who has already agreed a Juventus return. According to rumors, the Portuguese superstar may not be back with the Red Devils next season since the club is going through a moment of transformation.

Ronaldo to be Lewandowski's successor at Bayern?

United's Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern if rumors in Spain are correct. If Manchester United's lack of success in the transfer market continues, the club's long-serving veteran is thought to be considering his immediate future at Old Trafford.

It's no secret that the forward wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, but he's also ready and willing to remain loyal to Manchester United as long as the club shows ambition during this transfer window, which is not the case so far. Bayern seem to be keeping a close eye on his position as they continue their search for fresh players.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that the Portuguese international might be a substitute for Lewandowski, who wants to join Barcelona. Despite having spent eight years in Munich, the Polish international continues to seek a transfer away from the Bundesliga champions.

As predicted, the Bavarians are set to reject Barca's latest bid of €35m, which includes an additional €5m in add-ons. A three-year agreement has been informally agreed between the Blaugrana and the veteran striker, amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.