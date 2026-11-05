Benfica vs Lech Poznan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on November 5, 2026

Benfica welcome Lech Poznan to the Estadio da Luz for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The Portuguese side are chasing another victory to maintain their perfect European record, while the Polish visitors need points to revive their campaign. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Lech Poznan Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Benfica vs Lech Poznan in the USA

In the United States, the game will be available to stream on Paramount+, with additional streaming options listed through DAZN USA.

Can I watch Benfica vs Lech Poznan for free?

There is no confirmed free live-streaming option for Benfica vs. Lech Poznan in the United States. The match is listed on Paramount+ and DAZN USA, but access to the live broadcast requires a subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica enter Matchday 4 as one of the strongest teams in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. Marco Silva‘s side have won all three of their opening matches, defeating AC Milan 2-0, Celtic 4-1 and Omonia 4-1. With nine points and a goal difference of +8, the Portuguese club sit at the top of the 36-team standings, having scored 10 goals and conceded just two.

Dodi Lukebakio of SL Benfica during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Their opponents have experienced a considerably more difficult European campaign. Lech Poznan lost 4-0 against Crystal Palace in their opening fixture and suffered another 4-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 2.

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They finally collected their first point in a 1-1 draw against Sunderland, with Leo Bengtsson scoring the equalizer. That leaves the Polish champions in 32nd place with just one point from nine possible.

The difference between the two teams is particularly evident in their attacking numbers. Benfica have scored 10 goals in three Europa League appearances, making them the competition’s highest-scoring team at this stage. Lech, meanwhile, have found the net only once and conceded nine goals, giving them one of the weakest defensive records in the tournament.

However, Lech Poznan have reasons to approach the match with confidence despite their European struggles. Niels Frederiksen‘s team defeated Wisla Krakow 3-1 in their latest domestic appearance, recording their fifth consecutive Ekstraklasa victory. They have collected 31 points from 36 possible and sit three points clear at the top of the Polish league standings.

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Benfica vs Lech Poznan: Predicted Lineups

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Souffian El Karouani, Tomas Araujo, Alessandro Circati, Alexander Bah; Manu Silva, Fredrik Aursnes; Andreas Schjelderup, Claudio Echeverri, Rafa Silva; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Mateusz Lis; Michal Gurgul, Terry Yegbe, Mateusz Skrzypczak, Joel Pereira; Radoslaw Murawski, Antoni Kozubal; Daniel Hakans, Pablo Rodriguez, Patrik Walemark; Leo Bengtsson.

What time is the Benfica vs Lech Poznan match?

The Benfica vs. Lech Poznan match kicks off on Thursday, November 5, at 3:00 PM ET at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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