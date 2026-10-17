Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Bundesliga game on October 17, 2026

Union Berlin host Borussia Dortmund at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga. Dortmund are looking to keep pace with the league leaders, while Union aim to build on their latest win. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT TV Channels Universo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Universo NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fandango

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, Universo NOW and Fandango.

Can I watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Eligible viewers can also check Fubo‘s five-day free trial, which may provide access to the game through Universo. Peacock and other streaming options may require a paid subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund travel to Berlin looking to maintain their strong start to the 2026-27 Bundesliga season. Dortmund sit second in the standings with 13 points from five matches, level with leaders Freiburg but behind on the relevant tiebreakers. Union Berlin, meanwhile, are 16th with three points, making Saturday’s encounter an important opportunity to improve their position and build momentum.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Dortmund dropped points for the first time in the league this season after surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen on October 9. Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck had put Niko Kovac‘s side ahead, but late goals from Ludovit Reis and former Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug denied them a fifth league victory. Dortmund will be eager to respond and avoid another defensive lapse as they try to keep pace with Freiburg at the top.

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Union Berlin enter the match after a 1-0 win over Elversberg on October 10, which gave the club a much-needed boost following a difficult run of results. Their opening five league games have included heavy defeats against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, leaving them with a negative goal difference and little room for error. A home victory over one of Germany’s leading clubs would be a significant result for Mauro Lustrinelli‘s team.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin (4-2-3-1): Frederik Ronnow; Tom Rothe, Felix Uduokhai, Zeno Van Den Bosch, Janik Haberer; Andras Schafer, Rani Khedira; Kastriot Imeri, Jeong Wooyeong, Michel Aebischer; Tim Skarke.

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier; Marcel Sabitzer, Ethan Nwaneri; Serhou Guirassy.

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What time is the Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 17, at 9:30 a.m. ET. For viewers across the United States, the start times are: