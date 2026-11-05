Jorge Jesus responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal farewell ahead of Nations League match

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit, reaction poured in across the soccer world, including from Jorge Jesus ahead of their next Nations League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves through the soccer world with the announcement of his international retirement, closing a legendary chapter with Portugal after 146 goals. Following an emotional farewell posted to his social media channels, Portugal manager Jorge Jesus addressed the seismic departure ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixture.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Jesus confirmed he attempted to convince the veteran superstar to reconsider, but ultimately respected his choice. “I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side, but I have to accept his decision. He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people. He will always be an icon of Portuguese football,” Jesus said.

Coming on the heels of his inclusion on the FIFPRO World 11 shortlist alongside longtime rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s decision allows him to focus entirely on his pursuit of 1,000 career goals with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Advertisement

Riding the momentum of his latest Saudi Pro League hat-trick, Ronaldo is set to spend the remainder of the campaign locked in on that historic threshold, standing just 15 goals shy of the unprecedented milestone.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Portugal, reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27.

The rift between Jesus and Ronaldo

While his international career will be remembered for its historic heights, Ronaldo’s final days in camp carried friction. The forward reportedly walked out during preparations for October’s international window amid simmering tension with Jesus.

Advertisement

The fallout stemmed from Portugal’s recent fixture against Denmark, where Ronaldo was left on the bench despite warming up along the touchline for the entirety of the match. His subsequent decision to leave camp prompted disciplinary action from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

How Ronaldo transformed Portuguese soccer

Before Ronaldo’s emergence, Portugal had spent decades searching for a global talisman of Eusebio’s caliber, a void that had lingered since the late 1960s. Ronaldo fundamentally redefined the national team’s modern identity, creating an unmistakable dividing line between the program’s past struggles and its golden era on the world stage.

Beyond the trophies, records, and individual accolades that defined his run, Ronaldo signed off with a poignant parting thought that quickly resonated across social media: “For those few minutes, all our differences disappear; there are no clubs, colors, classes, professions, or opinions, only one passion: Portugal.”

Advertisement

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement after scoring 146 goals for Portugal.

after scoring 146 goals for Portugal. Jorge Jesus confirmed he attempted to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to reconsider his international retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo to reconsider his international retirement. Cristiano Ronaldo stands 15 goals shy of reaching 1,000 career goals with Al Nassr.