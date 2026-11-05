Date for Jonathan Taylor trade reportedly set with NY Giants still in the mix

Jonathan Taylor has plenty of suitors and a potential date for his trade has been announced as the New York Giants could land the star running back.

The timeline for a blockbuster Jonathan Taylor trade has finally crystallized across NFL front offices. Multiple contending suitors, including the New York Giants, remain locked in talks as the Indianapolis Colts prepare to part with their franchise running back.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys before revisiting offers. Schultz revealed the franchise will assess the table and execute trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday.

The New York Giants remain firmly embedded in the sweepstakes as the team hunts for offensive firepower. Recent buzz highlighted that the NY Giants are seen as favorites to get Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline. A final resolution is imminent before the market shuts down.

Advertisement

Why are the Colts waiting to trade Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis intends to get every ounce of draft capital out of their roster before November 10’s trade deadline. Interim general manager Ed Dodds believes desperate playoff contenders will increase their bids following Sunday’s Week 9 results. New injuries and weekend losses routinely force front offices to panic and surrender premium assets.

The Colts now will not budge off their significant asking price for Jonathan Taylor, per @RapSheet.



Indianapolis has multiple strong offers on the table, but it’s still not enough.



The Taylor sweepstakes will now drag on into deadline week. pic.twitter.com/f1lL3P2pZ0 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 5, 2026

Furthermore, earlier negotiations didn’t advance because rival general managers hesitated to match Indy’s steep initial demands. Reports previously indicated the Jonathan Taylor trade reportedly stalled as NY Giants and other suitors refused to meet Colts’ demand for a Christian McCaffrey-level draft haul. By holding out until Monday, the Colts force aggressive suitors to either pay up or miss out entirely.

Advertisement

What are reasonable prices for Josh Downs and Grover Stewart?

Slot receiver Josh Downs requested a trade and continues to attract strong interest from AFC contenders. With Downs entering the final year of his rookie contract, Indianapolis seeks a Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. A reasonable acquisition price sits around a third- or fourth-round pick for the wideout.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart represents an appealing short-term rental for teams needing run defense. At 33 years old and on an expiring contract, Stewart will not command an early-round selection. A realistic return package centers on a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick.

Key takeaways

Jordan Schultz reported Indianapolis will wait until after Week 9 before revisiting trade offers.

before revisiting trade offers. The Indianapolis Colts aim to maximize draft capital before November 10’s trade deadline .

. Slot receiver Josh Downs requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts.