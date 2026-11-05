Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal with 146 goals: How many has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

After plenty of speculation regarding his return, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement of international duty with Portugal, scoring 146 goals. How many has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

The end of an era has officially arrived. Cristiano Ronaldo announced across his social media channels that he is retiring from international soccer with Portugal. Following months of rampant speculation surrounding his future with the national team, the superstar forward closes an iconic international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Ronaldo’s announcement comes just weeks after long-time rival Lionel Messi stepped away from Argentina, finishing with 126 goals in 207 caps after netting his final international goal against Benin in a Buenos Aires sendoff.

Rumors regarding Ronaldo’s international future had intensified after he walked away from Portugal’s training camp following a disagreement over tactical decisions by manager Jorge Jesus. His announcement puts any lingering doubt to rest: going forward, supporters will only see the 41-year-old taking the pitch at the club level with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

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“Today, the time has come to pass the torch,” Ronaldo said in an emotional video address detailing his decision. “It was not an easy choice, because certain decisions aren’t made with the mind alone, they are made with the heart.”

Cristiano’s message to Portuguese supporters

Beyond announcing his departure, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt tribute to the Portuguese fans who rallied behind him throughout a 23-year international tenure, emphasizing the lasting mark they left on his career.

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“And to the people of Portugal, wherever you are in the world, there is an image I will carry with me forever: the moment our national anthem begins,” Ronaldo said. “I look around and see my teammates, the stands, and Portuguese supporters who traveled so far just to be there. For those few minutes, all our differences disappear; there are no clubs, colors, classes, professions, or opinions, only one passion: Portugal.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international records with Portugal

Ronaldo leaves the international arena having fundamentally rewritten the sport’s record books. Over 23 years wearing the red and green, he shattered virtually every major scoring and appearance milestone available on the global stage.

Most men’s international goals: 146 goals, holding the world record ahead of Lionel Messi (126) and Ali Daei (108).

Most men’s international caps: 234 appearances across a historic 23-year career.

Most men’s international hat-tricks: 10 hat-tricks for Portugal.

Oldest Portugal goalscorer and player: Set both benchmarks at over 41 years of age.

Youngest portuguese centurion: Youngest player in national team history to earn 100 caps (27 years, 8 months, 11 days).

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Will there be a farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo?

With earlier reports suggesting Ronaldo could suit up during November’s international break, anticipation is building over whether the Portuguese Football Federation will arrange an official farewell appearance during the upcoming UEFA Nations League window.

Portugal announced on a statement that there will be a farewell game for Cristiano: “It is our firm and immense desire to organize, plan, participate, and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s immense career, in which fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who has given us so much.”

Portugal‘s next fixture is scheduled for Nov. 14 against Denmark in Lisbon, a match that could serve as the ultimate curtain call for the nation’s greatest sporting icon.

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Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer with Portugal.

from international soccer with Portugal. Lionel Messi retired from Argentina after scoring 126 goals in 207 caps.

after scoring 126 goals in 207 caps. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of 146 goals across 234 international appearances.