NY Rangers might face two serious competitors for Nikita Kucherov trade

The New York Rangers want Nikita Kucherov badly, but other suitors might interfere and play a part on where the winger lands.

The New York Rangers could face fierce competition in the expanding sweepstakes for Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov. Rumors connecting the Russian winger to Broadway gained traction after the player formally requested a trade.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, two dark-horse contenders could disrupt New York’s plans. Both the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks have emerged as potential threats willing to make aggressive bids.

Earlier reports indicated that a Nikita Kucherov report casted doubt on trade despite Rangers, Red Wings, and Blackhawks interest. However, the presence of multiple wealthy suitors could push Tampa Bay to listen to incoming packages.

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What is the Lightning asking price for Kucherov?

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois holds immense leverage and demands an astronomical return for his two-time Hart Trophy winner. The Lightning seek a blue-chip NHL-ready forward, top-tier prospects, and multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Kucherov.

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov says his trade request is not about a big payday.



More: https://t.co/ZFYcoIwuzX pic.twitter.com/lYJnnKXznl — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2026

Additionally, acquiring Kucherov requires resolving his massive future contract demands. The superstar forward reportedly rejected a four-year extension worth $15 million annually from the Lightning. Any acquiring franchise must possess the assets to satisfy Tampa and the cap room to meet his asking price.

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Can either Seattle or Chicago steal Kucherov from the Rangers?

Seattle and Chicago possess significantly more salary cap flexibility than New York to absorb a massive extension. The Blackhawks have assembled a premium pack of draft picks and young talent to offer Tampa. Pairing Kucherov alongside franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard could tempt Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Kraken actively seek dynamic offensive star power and have the cap flexibility to make a splash. However, Kucherov holds a 10-team trade list and must approve any prospective destination. While Seattle and Chicago can outbid the Rangers in draft capital, New York offers the immediate Stanley Cup contender status Kucherov desires.

Key takeaways

Nikita Kucherov formally requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The winger reportedly rejected a four-year, $60 million extension from Tampa Bay.

from Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov holds a 10-team trade list to control his next destination.