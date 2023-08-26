Bayern Munichwill play against Augsburg this Sunday, August 27 in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Despite the setback in the DFL-Supercup against Leipzig at the start of the season, which raised some uncertainties for Bayern Munich, a sense of tranquility has been restored to the Bavarian team following the conclusion of the first Matchday. They secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.
Undoubtedly, Bayern Munich aim to sustain their winning momentum, which propels them forward. This determination drives them as they seek triumph against Augsburg, a team that recently achieved an impressive 4-4 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in what was arguably the most captivating fixture of Matchday 1. Despite facing a formidable challenge, Augsburg exudes confidence in their ability to disrupt Bayern’s course.
Bayern vs Augsburg: Kick-Off Time
Bayern vs Augsburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
