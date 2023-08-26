Bayern vs Augsburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern Munichwill play against Augsburg this Sunday, August 27 in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Despite the setback in the DFL-Supercup against Leipzig at the start of the season, which raised some uncertainties for Bayern Munich, a sense of tranquility has been restored to the Bavarian team following the conclusion of the first Matchday. They secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Undoubtedly, Bayern Munich aim to sustain their winning momentum, which propels them forward. This determination drives them as they seek triumph against Augsburg, a team that recently achieved an impressive 4-4 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in what was arguably the most captivating fixture of Matchday 1. Despite facing a formidable challenge, Augsburg exudes confidence in their ability to disrupt Bayern’s course.

Bayern vs Augsburg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 28)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 PM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 28)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Augsburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Africa, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sports Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Africa

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+