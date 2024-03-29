In an anticipated showdown dubbed the “German Derby,” Bayern Munich are set to take on Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. This overview offers extensive information about the match, including its venue, along with multiple options for viewing it on TV or through live streaming platforms accessible in your area.

A new edition of the German derby is set to take place this weekend, and fans are gearing up for a match that promises to be truly intense. Bayern Munich are currently contending for top positions, albeit trailing a bit behind the leaders, Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarian team finds itself 10 points adrift, and although there are still 27 points up for grabs by the end of this Matchday, the margin for error is narrowing.

Now, they face their archrivals, Borussia Dortmund, who are enduring a challenging season but are still in contention for Champions League positions. More importantly, they could potentially hinder Bayern Munich‘s pursuit of the Bundesliga title after several years of dominance.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (March 31)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (March 31)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (March 31)

Mexico: 12:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Go

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, NTA Sports 24

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SABC Plus, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, Let’s go, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN, ESPN+