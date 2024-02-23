Bayern are set to clash with Leipzig in the 23rd round of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. Find extensive information about this fixture, including venue details and ways to watch it on TV or through live streaming services available in your region.
This matchup is among the most anticipated of the Matchday. While the season still has many competitions to go, the opportunity to climb the standings remains possible. However, it’s evident that Bayern Munich, perennial championship contenders, now faces a smaller margin for error.
A formidable challenger has emerged in Bayer Leverkusen, which has capitalized on the Bavarians’ losses in their last two matches (one of them were against the Bayer Leverkusen themselves). Now, Bayern are up against RB Leipzig, a formidable opponent eager to contend for Champions League spots.
Bayern vs Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (February 25)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 25)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 25)
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 25)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 25)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 25)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 3, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: CazéTV, SporTV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
International: Onefootball Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football, NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV
Norway: V Sport 2 Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Let’s Go, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+