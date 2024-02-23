Bayern vs Leipzig: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 24, 2024

Bayern are set to clash with Leipzig in the 23rd round of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. Find extensive information about this fixture, including venue details and ways to watch it on TV or through live streaming services available in your region.

This matchup is among the most anticipated of the Matchday. While the season still has many competitions to go, the opportunity to climb the standings remains possible. However, it’s evident that Bayern Munich, perennial championship contenders, now faces a smaller margin for error.

A formidable challenger has emerged in Bayer Leverkusen, which has capitalized on the Bavarians’ losses in their last two matches (one of them were against the Bayer Leverkusen themselves). Now, Bayern are up against RB Leipzig, a formidable opponent eager to contend for Champions League spots.

Bayern vs Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 25)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 25)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 25)

Mexico: 12:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 25)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 25)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 25)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 3, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: CazéTV, SporTV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

International: Onefootball Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football, NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV

Norway: V Sport 2 Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Let’s Go, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+