Bayern vs Manchester City: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Florida Cup in the US

Bayern and Manchester City meet in the 2022 Florida Cup. This game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on July 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The Germans want to show the English that they are better at soccer. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Bayern are the defending champions of the 2021-2022 Bundesliga but beyond that they are also favorites for the upcoming UEFA Champions League. Bayern don't have Robert Lewandowski as their top striker anymore.

Manchester City also won their local league in England but they still have to win the Champions League and after multiple attempts the team keeps failing. After this game Manchester City will travel to Spain to play against Barcelona.

Bayern vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bayern vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Bayern vs Manchester City: Storylines

Bayern will start the upcoming season without Robert Lewandowski but they already have the player to replace him, his name is Jonathan David, although it is still a rumor it is highly likely that David will play for Bayern this year. Before this game Bayern won 6-2 against DC United as part of the Audi Summer Tour.

Manchester City had a tough game against Club America in Houston, they won 2-1 but the Mexicans did their best to stop the English team. A total of three yellow cards for the Mexicans and only one for the English. The winning goals were scored by De Bruyne (30th, 45th minute).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Manchester City in the U.S.

This 2022 Florida Cup game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, CITY+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.

Bayern vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

Bayern are favorites to win this game because they already won a game in United States against a smaller team and they showed all their attacking power. Manchester City are underdogs and things could be worse for them without Gabriel Jesus and Sterling. The best pick for this game is: Bayern.

