In preparation for what will be the 2022/2023 season, the Bayern Munich will play a friendly game against the last Premier League champions, Manchester City. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
Bayern Munich are by far the most dominant in all of Germany. In the Bundesliga, the novelty would be that they were not the winners. That is why for this team the main goal of each season is the UEFA Champions League. And in order to win it next season they must begin to prepare in the best way against a tough rival.
Manchester City have been one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, and are in fact the reigning champions. But in addition, they have extended their domain to other competitions, where although they were not champions, they reached the final stages. Where they have not yet been able to show their best version is in the Champions League, the objective for which they have been fighting for several years, and which will be the main goal in 2022/2023.
Bayern vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Bayern Munich will play against Manchester City in this 2022 summer friendly game today, Saturday July 23 at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Australia: 9 AM (24 July)
Belize: 5 PM
Botswana: +5
Brazil: 8 PM
Burundi: 1 AM (24 July)
Cameroon: 12 AM (24 July)
Canada: 7 PM
Eswatini: 1 AM (24 July)
Ethiopia: 2 AM (24 July)
France: 1 AM (24 July)
Gambia: 11 PM
Germany: 1 AM (24 July)
Ghana: 11 PM
India: 4:30 AM (24 July)
Ireland: 12 AM (24 July)
Italy: 1 AM (24 July)
Kenya: 2 AM (24 July)
Lesotho: 1 AM (24 July)
Liberia: 11 PM
Malawi: 1 AM (24 July)
Malaysia: 7 AM (24 July)
Malta: 1 AM (24 July)
Mauritius: 1 AM (24 July)
Mexico: 6 PM
Namibia: 1 AM (24 July)
Netherlands: 1 AM (24 July)
New Zealand: 11 AM (24 July)
Nigeria: 12 AM (24 July)
Portugal: 12 AM (24 July)
Rwanda: 1 AM (24 July)
Sierra Leone: 11 PM
Singapore: 7 AM (24 July)
South Africa: 1 AM (24 July)
South Sudan: 1 AM (24 July)
Spain: 1 AM (24 July)
Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM (24 July)
Sudan: 1 AM (24 July)
Tanzania: 2 AM (24 July)
Uganda: 2 AM (24 July)
UK: 12 AM (24 July)
United States: 7 PM (ET)
Zambia: 12 AM (24 July)
Zimbabwe: 12 AM (24 July)
Bayern vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: ESPN2, Kayo Sports, CITY+, WatchESPN Australia
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Brazil: ESPN, CITY+, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Burundi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: CITY+
Eswatini: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
France: CITY+
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Germany: CITY+
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
India: CITY+
International: Bayern.tv, Facebook Watch, YouTube
Ireland: CITY+
Italia: CITY+
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: CITY+
Malta: CITY+
Mauritius: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD
Mexico: CITY+, ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Netherlands: CITY+
New Zealand: CITY+, ESPN2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, CITY+
Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Singapore: CITY+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, CITY+, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
Spain: CITY+
Sri Lanka: CITY+
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
UK: CITY+
United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN+, CITY+, ESPN Deportes
Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga