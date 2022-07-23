Bayern Munich will play against Manchester City in what will be a 2022 summer pre-season friendly game. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In preparation for what will be the 2022/2023 season, the Bayern Munich will play a friendly game against the last Premier League champions, Manchester City. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Bayern Munich are by far the most dominant in all of Germany. In the Bundesliga, the novelty would be that they were not the winners. That is why for this team the main goal of each season is the UEFA Champions League. And in order to win it next season they must begin to prepare in the best way against a tough rival.

Manchester City have been one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, and are in fact the reigning champions. But in addition, they have extended their domain to other competitions, where although they were not champions, they reached the final stages. Where they have not yet been able to show their best version is in the Champions League, the objective for which they have been fighting for several years, and which will be the main goal in 2022/2023.

Bayern vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Bayern Munich will play against Manchester City in this 2022 summer friendly game today, Saturday July 23 at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Australia: 9 AM (24 July)

Belize: 5 PM

Botswana: +5

Brazil: 8 PM

Burundi: 1 AM (24 July)

Cameroon: 12 AM (24 July)

Canada: 7 PM

Eswatini: 1 AM (24 July)

Ethiopia: 2 AM (24 July)

France: 1 AM (24 July)

Gambia: 11 PM

Germany: 1 AM (24 July)

Ghana: 11 PM

India: 4:30 AM (24 July)

Ireland: 12 AM (24 July)

Italy: 1 AM (24 July)

Kenya: 2 AM (24 July)

Lesotho: 1 AM (24 July)

Liberia: 11 PM

Malawi: 1 AM (24 July)

Malaysia: 7 AM (24 July)

Malta: 1 AM (24 July)

Mauritius: 1 AM (24 July)

Mexico: 6 PM

Namibia: 1 AM (24 July)

Netherlands: 1 AM (24 July)

New Zealand: 11 AM (24 July)

Nigeria: 12 AM (24 July)

Portugal: 12 AM (24 July)

Rwanda: 1 AM (24 July)

Sierra Leone: 11 PM

Singapore: 7 AM (24 July)

South Africa: 1 AM (24 July)

South Sudan: 1 AM (24 July)

Spain: 1 AM (24 July)

Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM (24 July)

Sudan: 1 AM (24 July)

Tanzania: 2 AM (24 July)

Uganda: 2 AM (24 July)

UK: 12 AM (24 July)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

Zambia: 12 AM (24 July)

Zimbabwe: 12 AM (24 July)

Bayern vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: ESPN2, Kayo Sports, CITY+, WatchESPN Australia

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN, CITY+, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Burundi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: CITY+

Eswatini: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

France: CITY+

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Germany: CITY+

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

India: CITY+

International: Bayern.tv, Facebook Watch, YouTube

Ireland: CITY+

Italia: CITY+

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: CITY+

Malta: CITY+

Mauritius: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD

Mexico: CITY+, ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands: CITY+

New Zealand: CITY+, ESPN2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, CITY+

Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Singapore: CITY+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, CITY+, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: CITY+

Sri Lanka: CITY+

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UK: CITY+

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN+, CITY+, ESPN Deportes

Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

