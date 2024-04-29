Bayern will face off Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League First Leg semifinals

Bayern are set to clash with Real Madrid in the first match of the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the 2023/2024 season. Delve into the crucial details of this eagerly awaited showdown, encompassing venue specifics and extensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

[Watch Bayern vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is a game between two of the main candidates for the title, and it undoubtedly promises to be vibrant. Real Madrid affirmed their top contender status by defeating the reigning champions, Manchester City, in two fiercely contested quarterfinal matches.

Sitting atop La Liga, the Spanish powerhouse is primed to exert their dominance this season. Conversely, Bayern Munich‘s attention is solely fixed on the Champions League. Despite being considered underdogs against the “Merengues,” it would be a mistake to underestimate Tuchel’s team taking into account the experience they have in these instances.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 1)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 1)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 1)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 1)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich – IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Bayern vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport and direct

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, RTE 2, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, RTE Player

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Canale 5, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, CBS