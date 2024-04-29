Bayern are set to clash with Real Madrid in the first match of the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the 2023/2024 season. Delve into the crucial details of this eagerly awaited showdown, encompassing venue specifics and extensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.
It is a game between two of the main candidates for the title, and it undoubtedly promises to be vibrant. Real Madrid affirmed their top contender status by defeating the reigning champions, Manchester City, in two fiercely contested quarterfinal matches.
Sitting atop La Liga, the Spanish powerhouse is primed to exert their dominance this season. Conversely, Bayern Munich‘s attention is solely fixed on the Champions League. Despite being considered underdogs against the “Merengues,” it would be a mistake to underestimate Tuchel’s team taking into account the experience they have in these instances.
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 1)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 1)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (May 1)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 1)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 1)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport and direct
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, RTE 2, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, RTE Player
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Canale 5, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, CBS