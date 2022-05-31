Belize take on Domincan Republic at FFB Field in Belmopán for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.9

Belize vs Domincan Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Belize and Domincan Republic meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at FFB Field in Belmopán. The home team is desperate for a win this year to stop their losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+

Belize have not won an international game since 2021, on that occasion they won a game against Turks and Caicos Islands 5-0 on the road, it was a gratifying victory but after that game they lost three and tied one against Nicaragua.

Dominican Republic have not officially played a single game this year, but their most recent result was a loss against Panama 3-0 on the road during the WC 1st Round Qualifying in 2021, they have not won since March 27, 2021.

Belize vs Domincan Republic: Date

Belize and Domincan Republic play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday, June 2 at FFB Field in Belmopán. The home team has a losing record this year, but the visitors know what it's like to play against small nations, their attacking strategy is quite fast.

Belize vs Domincan Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belize vs Domincan Republic at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Belize and Domincan Republic at the FFB Field in Belmopán on Thursday, June 2, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX