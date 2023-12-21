Benfica vs AVS: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 Taça da Liga in your country today

Benfica return to action today to play AVS in their second and final matchday of the 2023-24 Taça da Liga group stage, aiming to book a ticket to the semifinals. The Portuguese giants only need a draw to secure the top spot in Group B and advance in the tournament.

Last time out, Roger Schmidt’s men beat Arouca 2-0 to take early control of their group in the Portuguese League Cup. The team also arrives in this game in high spirits as it’s riding on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

AVS still have a chance to produce an upset, but the odds are stacked against them. The Vila das Aves-based outfit is currently second in the Segunda Liga (Portugal’s second division) but its fate in the domestic cup looks sealed as it lost to Arouca in its previous match.

Benfica vs AVS: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Friday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Benfica vs AVS in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN

Ghana: StarTimes

Israel: 5Plus

Jamaica: ESPN

Kenya: StarTimes

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Nigeria: StarTimes

Portugal: Sport TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 1

South Africa: StarTimes