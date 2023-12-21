Benfica return to action today to play AVS in their second and final matchday of the 2023-24 Taça da Liga group stage, aiming to book a ticket to the semifinals. The Portuguese giants only need a draw to secure the top spot in Group B and advance in the tournament.
Last time out, Roger Schmidt’s men beat Arouca 2-0 to take early control of their group in the Portuguese League Cup. The team also arrives in this game in high spirits as it’s riding on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.
AVS still have a chance to produce an upset, but the odds are stacked against them. The Vila das Aves-based outfit is currently second in the Segunda Liga (Portugal’s second division) but its fate in the domestic cup looks sealed as it lost to Arouca in its previous match.
Benfica vs AVS: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Friday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Benfica vs AVS in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: GUIGO, Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN
Ghana: StarTimes
Israel: 5Plus
Jamaica: ESPN
Kenya: StarTimes
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Nigeria: StarTimes
Portugal: Sport TV
Serbia: Arena Sport 1
South Africa: StarTimes