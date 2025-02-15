Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s teammate issues bold warning to the rest of the NFL ahead of the 2025 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ dream of reaching the Super Bowl was cut short last season during the playoffs. That’s why there’s a thirst for redemption as the 2025 NFL season approaches, with many players focused on perfecting their game. One of the top performers on Lamar Jackson’s team knows the setbacks of last year have served as valuable experience, and they’re ready to exceed expectations heading into the upcoming season.

Despite having just completed his first season in the NFL, cornerback Nate Wiggins showcased glimpses of his potential in the league. Not satisfied with that, the former Clemson standout has warned his potential rivals that he still has plenty more to prove.

In a recent interview with Alexander Turri of Clemson Wire, Wiggins spoke about the challenges of adjusting during his early games, but how he was able to develop his game as the weeks went on. “Early on, there were a lot of PIs (pass interference penalties),

“But as the season went on, I got better. Now, I feel comfortable heading into my second year, and I’m ready to go. I think I proved what I can do. I showed my cover skills, and I feel like I can match up with anybody in the league now,” he warned.

Nate Wiggins #2 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I developed tremendously,” Wiggins also added. “I’m stronger, and I don’t feel like I’m getting pushed around like people thought I would.”

The significance of Wiggins for the upcoming season

Wiggins’ rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens definitely lived up to expectations, though, of course, the player aims for more in the upcoming year. His role could become even more significant, as some of his teammates may take a different path in the near future.

The future of experienced cornerback Marlon Humphrey remains uncertain within the franchise, while Brandon Stephens had to deal with several setbacks throughout the season, which could likely lead to his departure as a free agent.

Wiggins’ impressive numbers back up his continued presence within the team, possibly even earning him a more prominent role. He finished with 33 tackles, 13 passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception, which he returned for a 26-yard pick-six in the regular-season finale.

