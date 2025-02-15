Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to win their third consecutive Super Bowl after losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. A result that raises many doubts about the future of the dynasty.

One of the biggest questions is what will happen with Kelce. Despite signing a historic two-year, $34 million contract last season, the possibility of retirement exists for the tight end.

According to several reports, due to a roster bonus, the star would have until March 14 to decide whether to continue playing alongside Patrick Mahomes or choose to say goodbye. Now, one of his teammates has shared interesting details about what could happen.

Has Travis Kelce retired from the NFL?

Although Travis Kelce has not yet announced his retirement, Charles Omenihu believes his teammate will play at least one more season. This was his prediction in an interview with The Facility regarding the tight end’s possible final decision.

“I believe that he’ll be back. I believe that he’ll give it one more go. We have guys coming back on that team. Rashee’s gonna be back. That’s going to help the offense and whatever holes that the team has, coach Reid and Brett (Veach) do a great job of getting on top of it real quick. And we have Pat. So, you know for a fact that we’re going to be in the dance. I think Travis feels that way. So, I think he’s gonna have a lot of motivating factors as to why he wants to come back and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does.”

