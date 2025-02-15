San Antonio Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama has surprised many in the NBA not only with his talent and skill but also with his unexpected comments about Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James.

In a recent interview, Wembanyama was asked, “Whose game is the most underrated in the league?” The young Frenchman responded: “I’m gonna go with LeBron,” Wembanyama said. “Underrated just means you’re not rated at your right value, right? I think LeBron is underrated.” via @NBAonTNT.

This statement drew significant interest, as LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. Reflecting on his own introduction to the league, Wembanyama was asked about his “Welcome to the NBA” moment. He recalled, “My very first game playing against Luka. On that day, I saw a level of basketball that I had never seen before.”

Wembanyama and James could go head-to-head in the upcoming All-Star Game, where both have been selected for opposing teams. This potential showdown between an established legend and one of the league’s brightest young stars has generated major excitement among fans.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

An impressive start for Wembanyama

Touted as the most promising prospect since LeBron’s arrival in the league, Wembanyama has lived up to the hype. Now in his second season, the young Frenchman continues to dominate with averages of 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game. His defensive impact has been particularly notable, positioning him as a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Following in the footsteps of an NBA legend

While Wembanyama has a long way to go before reaching LeBron’s level of greatness, his talent and work ethic make him a potential future face of the league. James, who faced similar expectations early in his career, has become a role model for young NBA stars, inspiring a new generation of players and fans alike.