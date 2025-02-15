Trending topics:
Bundesliga

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen host Bayern for the Matchday 22 of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga. Discover here how to watch this matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
© Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will face against each other for Matchday 22 of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and how fans in the United States can catch the match live, whether on TV or via online streaming platforms.

This is undoubtedly the most critical match of the Bundesliga season, with the potential to shape the title race. Bayern Munich, currently holding 54 points, are 8 points ahead of second-place Bayer Leverkusen, their closest challengers.

A victory for Bayern would stretch their lead to a commanding 11 points, a gap that would be tough for any team to overcome as the season progresses. Fully aware of the stakes, Bayer are determined to secure a crucial win to keep their title defense alive after claiming the 2023/2024 championship.

Advertisement

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 22 this Saturday, February 15. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Bayern Munich and Netherlands legend Arjen Robben picks the GOAT between Cristiano and Messi

see also

Bayern Munich and Netherlands legend Arjen Robben picks the GOAT between Cristiano and Messi

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shocks NBA with bold take on Lakers star LeBron James
NBA

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shocks NBA with bold take on Lakers star LeBron James

Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Drew Doughty sends strong message on Canada-USA rivalry ahead of 4 Nations Clash
NHL

Drew Doughty sends strong message on Canada-USA rivalry ahead of 4 Nations Clash

Better Collective Logo