Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris did not express disappointment over Alex Bregman’s decision to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead of accepting the Tigers’ offer in the MLB.

“Was I disappointed [to not sign Bregman]? I wouldn’t characterize my emotions that way,” Harris said via MLB.com. “I would say we want players who want to be here.” The Tigers had offered Alex Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million contract, but he opted for a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston.

“We’re going to be just fine without Alex Bregman,” he continued. “And we still have a clubhouse that just got to the postseason and just beat a team with Alex Bregman, so it clearly can be done.“

Harris emphasized the importance of remaining focused on the current roster and preparing for the upcoming MLB season. “We’ve just got to focus on the guys we have in camp right now and get after it in spring because we’ve got to improve to compete in this division.”

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on August 2, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Tigers remain confident in their plans

Harris emphasized that the team had always considered the possibility that Bregman would not accept their offer. “I say that a lot, because I mean it. We want players who want to be Tigers. We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That’s fine. We knew that was a possibility throughout this process, and we planned for that outcome.

“We’re fortunate to be in this spot where we have an owner in Chris [Ilitch] who gives us the flexibility to pursue elite free agents. We’re going to land those guys sometimes, like we did with Jack Flaherty. Sometimes we’re not, and that’s fine.” he added.

The Detroit Tigers will look internally to fill the third base position, with Andy Ibáñez, Jace Jung, and Matt Vierling among the candidates. The team remains focused on building upon last season’s postseason appearance.

Bregman chooses Boston

Bregman, who previously played under AJ Hinch with the Houston Astros, opted for the Red Sox’s offer. However, he will need to adjust to a new role, as he is expected to play second base for Boston in the upcoming MLB season.

