Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Tigers GM Scott Harris fires back after Alex Bregman chooses Red Sox

Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris responds after Alex Bregman chooses the Boston Red Sox over Detroit, making it clear where the MLB team stands.

By Alexander Rosquez

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris did not express disappointment over Alex Bregman’s decision to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead of accepting the Tigers’ offer in the MLB.

“Was I disappointed [to not sign Bregman]? I wouldn’t characterize my emotions that way,” Harris said via MLB.com. “I would say we want players who want to be here.” The Tigers had offered Alex Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million contract, but he opted for a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston.

“We’re going to be just fine without Alex Bregman,” he continued. “And we still have a clubhouse that just got to the postseason and just beat a team with Alex Bregman, so it clearly can be done.

Advertisement

Harris emphasized the importance of remaining focused on the current roster and preparing for the upcoming MLB season. “We’ve just got to focus on the guys we have in camp right now and get after it in spring because we’ve got to improve to compete in this division.”

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on August 2, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on August 2, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Tigers remain confident in their plans

Harris emphasized that the team had always considered the possibility that Bregman would not accept their offer. “I say that a lot, because I mean it. We want players who want to be Tigers. We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That’s fine. We knew that was a possibility throughout this process, and we planned for that outcome.

MLB News: Alex Bregman’s $120M Red Sox deal sets stage for key lineup adjustments

see also

MLB News: Alex Bregman’s $120M Red Sox deal sets stage for key lineup adjustments

We’re fortunate to be in this spot where we have an owner in Chris [Ilitch] who gives us the flexibility to pursue elite free agents. We’re going to land those guys sometimes, like we did with Jack Flaherty. Sometimes we’re not, and that’s fine.” he added.

Advertisement

The Detroit Tigers will look internally to fill the third base position, with Andy Ibáñez, Jace Jung, and Matt Vierling among the candidates. The team remains focused on building upon last season’s postseason appearance.

Bregman chooses Boston

Bregman, who previously played under AJ Hinch with the Houston Astros, opted for the Red Sox’s offer. However, he will need to adjust to a new role, as he is expected to play second base for Boston in the upcoming MLB season.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes bold statement about his new OC ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season
College Football

Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes bold statement about his new OC ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season

Team Canada could lose key teammate of Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand for game vs Team USA
NHL

Team Canada could lose key teammate of Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand for game vs Team USA

Chiefs star reveals if Travis Kelce will retire after Super Bowl
NFL

Chiefs star reveals if Travis Kelce will retire after Super Bowl

MLB News: Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes key statement about Marcus Stroman’s rotation hopes
MLB

MLB News: Yankees GM Brian Cashman makes key statement about Marcus Stroman’s rotation hopes

Better Collective Logo