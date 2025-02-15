Where to watch Santa Clara vs Benfica live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Santa Clara and Benfica will square off in a Matchday 22 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.
Benfica closed the gap on Sporting CP with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Moreirense following Sporting’s 1-1 draw against Porto. The victory keeps As Aguias firmly in the title race, now trailing their archrivals by just four points.
Next up, Benfica will face a tough test against Santa Clara, who have enjoyed an impressive 2024/2025 campaign. Sitting fifth with 38 points, Santa Clara are eyeing a push toward the Champions League spots and will look to maintain their winning momentum.
When will the Santa Clara vs Benfica match be played?
Santa Clara take on Benfica in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, February 15, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).
Ricardinho of Santa Clara – Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images
Santa Clara vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
How to watch Santa Clara vs Benfica in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Santa Clara and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.