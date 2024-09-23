Benfica vs Boavista: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 6

Trending topics:
Benfica will receive Boavista in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Antonio Silva of SL Benfica
© IMAGO / StarsportAntonio Silva of SL Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Benfica will face off against Boavista for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Boavista live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP have emerged as the clear frontrunner in the early stages of the Primeira Liga, boasting an impressive record of six wins from six matches. With 22 goals scored and just two conceded, Sporting’s dominance has put pressure on their archrivals, Benfica. The reigning champions know that their title defense won’t be easy, but to have any chance of catching Sporting, they must avoid dropping further points as the season progresses.

Benfica, currently sitting on 13 points, trail Sporting by five, making their next match crucial in keeping pace. They face Boavista, who have struggled this season with just five points and are flirting with the relegation zone. Benfica will see this as an opportunity to gain ground, while Boavista will be desperate to collect points and climb out of danger.

Benfica vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (September 24)
Bangladesh: 3:15 AM (September 24)
Canada: 3:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
India: 12:45 AM (September 24)
Indonesia: 3:15 AM (September 24)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Malaysia: 3:15 AM (September 24)
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Sebastian Perez of Boavista FC – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Benfica vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

