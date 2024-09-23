Benfica vs Boavista: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 6

Benfica will receive Boavista in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Benfica will face off against Boavista for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Boavista live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP have emerged as the clear frontrunner in the early stages of the Primeira Liga, boasting an impressive record of six wins from six matches. With 22 goals scored and just two conceded, Sporting’s dominance has put pressure on their archrivals, Benfica. The reigning champions know that their title defense won’t be easy, but to have any chance of catching Sporting, they must avoid dropping further points as the season progresses.

Benfica, currently sitting on 13 points, trail Sporting by five, making their next match crucial in keeping pace. They face Boavista, who have struggled this season with just five points and are flirting with the relegation zone. Benfica will see this as an opportunity to gain ground, while Boavista will be desperate to collect points and climb out of danger.

Benfica vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 3:15 AM (September 24)

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

India: 12:45 AM (September 24)

Indonesia: 3:15 AM (September 24)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM (September 24)

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Sebastian Perez of Boavista FC – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Benfica vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol