Benfica vs Casa Pia: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 2

Benfica receive Casa Pia in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and here's all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

Benfica will face off against Casa Pia on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and fans won’t want to miss this interesting clash. Tune in for all the action with comprehensive coverage on TV or stream it live to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter in your country.

Benfica’s season opener took an unexpected turn as they faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Famalicao, a team not expected to pose much of a threat. Despite not being favorites, Famalicao showed early signs of improvement from their dismal 2023/2024 campaign. The result leaves Benfica with much to ponder as they look to regroup and rebound in their next match.

With their first home game on the horizon, Benfica will be determined to secure three points and stay in the race with Porto, who lead the standings with six points. Their upcoming opponents, Casa Pia, also had a rough start to the season, falling 1-0 to Boavista. As the season progresses, Casa Pia will face a tough challenge in May when they hope to put up a strong fight against Benfica.

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 AM (August 18)

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, Benfica TV INT.

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Portugal: Benfica TV

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

