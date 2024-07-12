Get ready for an exciting showdown as Benfica take on Celta de Vigo in an international friendly. Stay tuned for all the thrilling action—you won't want to miss a single moment live.

Benfica take on Celta de Vigo in an international friendly. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited showdown. Discover the multitude of ways to catch every moment, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Celta de Vigo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

An intriguing matchup is set to unfold as two teams aim to elevate their performance in the upcoming 2024/2025 season. Benfica, perennial contenders on the local stage, will be striving to capture titles after falling short last season in both the Taca de Portugal and the Primeira Liga, and facing disappointment internationally. “As Aguias” are determined to improve on their 2023/2024 campaign and assert their dominance domestically.

Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo face a significant challenge as they seek redemption following a tumultuous season. Despite securing their place in the league, they struggled with inconsistent results. For 2024/2025, Celta de Vigo have set their sights on loftier ambitions, eager to overcome last year’s shortcomings. This clash is a crucial test for both squads as they gear up for the official competition ahead.

Benfica vs Celta de Vigo: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Celta de Vigo: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT.

Portugal: Benfica TV

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Benfica TV INT.