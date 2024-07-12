Benfica begins its preparation for the upcoming season with a club friendly against Farense. Here are the details on where to watch this game in your country.

A new season is about to start. Ahead of the upcoming campaign in Portugal, Benfica and Farense will face in a club friendly match, so here is all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

Last season was not the best for Benfica. The Eagles finished second in the Primeira Liga and were eliminated in the Europa League Quarterfinals by Olympique Marseille.

Farense, their rival for this friendly match, had a rough 2023 campaign. The club finished in 10th place in the league with 37 points, recording 10 wins, seven draws, and 17 defeats.

Benfica vs Farense: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 13)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Angel Di Maria in action for Benfica

Benfica vs Farense: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT.

Portugal: Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Benfica TV INT.