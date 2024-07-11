Discover the number of titles Angel Di Maria has won with the Argentina national team, including a detailed list of his achievements and memorable finals.

World Cup, Olympic games, Copa America and more. These are some of the greatest achievements in Angel Di Maria‘s career wearing the Argentina jersey throughout 16 years.

Before he made his first appearances with the senior national team, Di Maria won his first trophy with Argentina in Canada, when he conquered the U-20 World Cup in 2007. A year later, this time in Beijing and playing with his national team during the Olympics, Di Maria shared squad with top players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Juan Roman Riquelme. Not only did he win the golden medal but he was also the only player to score.

After many years trying to win at least one championship with the senior national team, he finally achieved that goal at the iconic Maracana stadium in 2021, when Argentina beat Brazil to lift their 15th Copa America in history. Once again, Angel Di Maria was the only player to score that night.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

List of titles won by Angel Di Maria with the Argentina national team

U-20 World Cup – 2007 (Canada)

Olympic Games – 2008 (Beijing, China)

Copa America – 2021 (Brazil)

Finalissima – 2022 (Wembley, England)

World Cup – 2022 (Qatar)

Memorable finals played by Angel Di Maria

In 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Argentina faced Nigeria looking for their second gold medal in history. 57 minutes into the game and Lionel Messi perfectly assists Angel Di Maria, who chips the ball over the goalkeeper to score the winner.

13 years later, but in Brazil, once again Di Maria turned into hero by scoring the only goal in the Copa America 2021 Final. With a key assist from Rodrigo De Paul, Di Maria once again chipped the ball, this time over Ederson. For the first time in history, Argentina beat Brazil at the Maracana, and lift the trophy after 28 years of wait.

2022 is definitely the most important year in Angel Di Maria’s career. Not only did he score and celebrate in the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley, but he was also one of the main characters in the World Cup Final against France. With Lionel Messi, Di Maria was one of the scorers in the match, giving Argentina their third World Cup in history.

Angel Di Maria’s impact on the Argentina national team

The last few years, based on effort and commitment, Angel Di Maria turned into the most influential players not only for his teammates but also for kids who watch him play with the National Team. His unique way of finishing plays makes Di Maria a trademark all over the world.