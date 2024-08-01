Benfica face Fulham in a 2024 international friendly game. Find out all essential details of this match such as dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Benfica take on Fulham in a much-anticipated 2024 international friendly match, and the excitement is electric. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of this clash, and we’ve got all the info you need on how to tune in, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming live from anywhere around the globe.

Benfica wrap up their pre-season campaign with one final friendly before kicking off their Primeira Liga campaign against Famalicao on Sunday, August 11. This July, “As Aguias” have been in stellar form during their friendly matches, culminating in a dominant 5-0 victory over Feyenoord. The team has shown considerable promise in these warm-ups, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

Looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023/2024 season, Benfica are set to face Premier League side Fulham in their final tune-up. The English squad is also gearing up for a more ambitious 2024/2025 campaign, making this match a crucial test for both clubs. As Benfica aim to bounce back and assert their dominance, this clash against Fulham will be a significant marker of their readiness for the competitive season ahead.

Benfica vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT.

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Benfica TV

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Fox Sports, Benfica TV INT.