World Top 5 reveals how Alcaraz and Sinner surpass Djokovic and Nadal in one aspect

It’s a debate that never seems to fade in sports—deciding who’s the greatest of all time or who holds the edge in certain aspects of the game. In tennis, players and analysts alike often weigh in on the evolution of talent across generations.

The current conversation revolves around whether the new generation, led by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, has surpassed the legendary “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Alcaraz and Sinner have emerged as two of the brightest stars in tennis today, earning accolades for their unique skill sets, Grand Slam triumphs, and a friendly rivalry on and off the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dynamic between Alcaraz and Sinner mirrors, in some ways, the historic rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Nadal and Federer, who dominated the sport for nearly two decades, excelled in contrasting environments—Federer on grass and Nadal on clay. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the third pillar of the Big Three, brought his versatility and resilience to create unforgettable battles with both.

Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following a victory against Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Australian Open final. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Taylor Fritz on what sets Alcaraz and Sinner apart

During an interview with TennisChannel, current World No. 4 Taylor Fritz shared what impresses him most about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. “What stands out to me about Jannik and Carlos is how incredibly well they defend,” Fritz explained. “Actually, it’s not even defending—when they’re pushed into a corner, they crush the ball”.

Advertisement

see also Former Top 10 and US Open champion chooses greatest player between Djokovic and Federer

Fritz further elaborated on the challenge of facing them. “I can be in a backhand-to-backhand rally with them, and if I switch to my forehand, that shot has to be perfect. If I don’t fully overpower them, the next ball will put me completely out of position,” said the American.

Advertisement

He also revealed one aspect where the two young stars surpass tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. “They move laterally as well as Rafa and Novak did in their primes, but their ball speed is about 10 miles per hour faster than theirs,” Frtiz revealed.