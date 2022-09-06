Benfica take on Maccabi Haifa today at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Benfica and Maccabi Haifa meet today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa. The home team wants to go as far as in the last edition, this game is a easy win for them. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Benfica played well during the last edition of the UEFA Champions League, they were the second best team in Group E below Bayern Munich with a record of 2-2-2. Benfica left Barcelona out as they won 8 points against 7 points from the Spanish side.

Maccabi Haifa return to this big tournament after missing out on the 2021-2022 edition due to losing during the first qualifying round against Kairat. This time for the new edition they won in the second and third round and now the team is part of Group H together with Benfica, Juventus and PSG.

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Maccabi Haifa play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 6 at Estádio da Luz in Lisboa.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 7

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 7

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 7

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 7

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 7

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, Free, beIN Sports 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Taiwan: ELTA Sports 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now