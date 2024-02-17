Benfica are scheduled to clash with Vizela in Matchday 22 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. In this guide, you’ll find all the necessary information about this match, including how to watch it on TV or stream it live in your country.

Benfica are determined to compete at the top of the standings and understands the importance of securing victories. Currently, they are at the top with 52 points, tied with their rivals, Sporting. However, this leadership position is somewhat deceptive because the “Leoes”have a game in hand.

This means Benfica could fall behind once the “Verde e Blanco” play that extra game. Hence, it’s crucial for “As Aguias” not to drop any points. Their next challenge is against Vizela, a team currently at the bottom of the table and in desperate need of points to escape the relegation zone.

Benfica vs Vizela: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Vizela: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, Star+, DirecTV GO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Benfica TV INT., Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN Germany

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Triller TV+, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia

Switzerland: Benfica TV INT., Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol