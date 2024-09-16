Trending topics:
League One

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6

Birmingham City will face Wrexham for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 League One. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

James McClean of Wrexham
© IMAGO / News ImagesJames McClean of Wrexham

By Leonardo Herrera

Birmingham City are set to take on Wrexham in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 League One season. Fans can catch all the action either through traditional TV broadcasts or via live streaming platforms, ensuring there’s no shortage of options to follow the excitement in your country.

[Watch Birmingham City vs Wrexham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Charlton Athletic‘s recent 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town has propelled them to 13 points, leveling them at the top of the League One table with Wrexham. This puts significant pressure on the famous Welsh team, who now need a win to maintain their sole possession of first place.

Wrexham’s upcoming match against Birmingham City will be crucial. Birmingham, sitting with 10 points, will be eager to close the gap on the leaders. A win for them could not only propel them to the top of the standings but also give them a crucial game in hand, intensifying the competition in League One.

Advertisement

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 17)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 17)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Alfie May of Birmingham City – IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Alfie May of Birmingham City – IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Advertisement

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: DAZN Canada
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main, Event Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: ESPN Africa
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite?

NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings
NFL

NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy sends curious message to Brian Flores after loss to Vikings

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

French outlet claims Neymar wrote to Real Madrid players to ‘warn’ them about Kylian Mbappe

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss
NFL

NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo