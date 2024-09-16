Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 6

Birmingham City will face Wrexham for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 League One. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Birmingham City are set to take on Wrexham in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 League One season. Fans can catch all the action either through traditional TV broadcasts or via live streaming platforms, ensuring there’s no shortage of options to follow the excitement in your country.

[Watch Birmingham City vs Wrexham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Charlton Athletic‘s recent 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town has propelled them to 13 points, leveling them at the top of the League One table with Wrexham. This puts significant pressure on the famous Welsh team, who now need a win to maintain their sole possession of first place.

Wrexham’s upcoming match against Birmingham City will be crucial. Birmingham, sitting with 10 points, will be eager to close the gap on the leaders. A win for them could not only propel them to the top of the standings but also give them a crucial game in hand, intensifying the competition in League One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 17)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Alfie May of Birmingham City – IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Advertisement

Birmingham City vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: DAZN Canada

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main, Event Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: ESPN Africa

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network