Sebastián Villa and Boca Juniors finally found out the fate of the Colombian attacking midfielder who was sentenced to two years in one month suspended sentence for being “criminally responsible for coercive threats and domestic violence” against former girlfriend Daniela Cortés.

Everything began in April of 2020 when Daniela Cortés filed a report with the police that Villa had punched her and threw her to the ground and began kicking her. Cortés also stated that Villa made threats to do “damage” to her family who lives in Colombia. She published the aftermath of the event on social media showcasing images of the injuries she had suffered.

Upon the guilty verdict Villa must comply with the following or face serving his jail sentence:

Establish residence and submit to the care of a board of trustees on a quarterly basis.

Refrain from maintaining any contact with the victim and her family.

Refrain from abusing drugs or alcoholic beverages.

Undergo psychosocial treatment and participation in workshops in order to address his problems.

Pay the sum of 2,501 Argentine pesos for the costs of the process that must be borne by the convicted person.

Boca Juniors reaction to the verdict

Boca Juniors has been grossly criticized for the handling of the Villa domestic violence issue. The club has allowed Villa to play despite this domestic violence case in question and another pending case which happened in May of 2022 where Villa has been charged with sexual abuse, gender violence, and attempted homicide towards another woman named Tamara Doldán.

If Villa is found guilty in the case involving Tamara Doldán, then the player will serve a jail sentence for being a two-time offender. The jail sentence will be automatic.

Upon hearing the verdict, it was reported by ESPN in Argentina that Boca Juniors have only now come to the conclusion that Villa will no longer play for the club. Villa has a contract with the club until June of 2024, but it seems that Boca Juniors has finally decided to separate Villa from the squad.