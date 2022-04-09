Boca Juniors and Always Ready clash at La Bombonera Stadium in their second match of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2022 Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors and Always Ready will face each other at Alberto J. Armando Stadium (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires in their second match of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

El Xeneize is not going through its best time, despite having great players, the team doesn´t show a good performance. The team led by Sebastián Battaglia didn’t start its participation in the 2022 Copa Libertadores in a good way, they were defeated by Deportivo Cali 2-0. Boca and Corinthians are positioned last in Group E, both teams without points.

On the other hand, Always Ready gave a great surprise when it defeated Corinthians 2-0 in their first 2022 Copa Libertadores match. Now the team led by Eduardo Villegas will try to beat Boca to take the first place in Group E.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Date

Boca Juniors and Always Ready will face each other at La Bombonera stadium on Tuesday, April 12 for their second match of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready time by state in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Always Ready

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Always Ready in their second match of Group E for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).