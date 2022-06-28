Boca Juniors will host Banfield at La Bombonera for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The Matchday 6 of the Argentine League will have the match between Boca Juniors and Banfield at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, better known "La Bombonera". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Boca Juniors come from a tough defeat in their last game at home against Union de Santa Fe, since when everything seemed over and the tie would be the final result, the visitors scored a penalty goal with which the game ended, depriving Boca to stay close to the Newell's leaders. Now they will look to return to victory to stay near the top of the standings.

Banfield come from a draw at home against Barracas Central, a result that felt more like a defeat for "El Taladro" since the visitors' goal was an own goal. Fortunately for Banfield, it was not a defeat and they were able to add 1 point. Now they will try to add again knowing that they play in a stadium where it is difficult to win.

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Boca Juniors and Banfield that will take place at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium in La Boca, Argentina will be played on Friday, June 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Banfield

Boca Juniors and Banfield will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Friday, July 1 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX, TyCSports International.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Banfield anywhere

