Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba (R) will face each other this Wednesday, March 2 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, for the round of 32 of the 2022 Argentine Cup. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

Boca Juniors, the last champions of the Argentine Cup, begin their journey in defense of their title obtained last year against Talleres. The “Xeneizes” are third in Zone 2 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga and in 4 Matchdays they are undefeated. They are the favorites to win this game, although of course they should not be overconfident considering that this cup usually gives surprises.

In the case of Central Cordoba de Rosario (which are not the same Central Cordoba that play in the first division of Argentina, since that team is from another city), they will go in search of a feat in this round of 32 against a team very superior. Rosario's team is currently in the 13th position of the Primera C (fourth category of Argentine soccer), with 4 points in 3 games.

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba (R): Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 7:10 PM (ET)

Location: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba (R): Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba (R): Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have faced each other 9 times. The vast majority of the games are from many years ago since Central Cordoba (R) was in the First Division in 1958 and 1959. Boca are the dominators of the statistics, with 6 games won, compared to 2 for "Los charruas". In addition, there was 1 tie. The last game for the Argentine Cup was on February 25, 2012 with a 2-0 victory for the "Xeneizes".

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba (R) in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, March 2 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for the round of 32 of 2022 Argentina Cup between Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba (R) will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba (R): Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites for this game, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the favorites will be Boca Juniors, a team that is four categories ahead of Central Cordoba (R).