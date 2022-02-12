Boca Juniors will face Colon this Sunday, February 13 at the Alberto J. Armando (“La Bombonera”) in the Matchday 1 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Boca Juniors and Colon de Santa Fe will face each other this Sunday, February 13 at the Alberto J. Armando (“La Bombonera”) Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

Soccer returns to action in Argentina and illusions are renewed, new goals are set and the teams prepare for a difficult competition in which 28 teams will participate. One of the teams that will have its debut this Sunday is Colon de Santa Fe, penultimate soccer champion in Argentina, with a renewed team and with Julio Falcioni as coach.

Another team that also had a profound renewal was Boca Juniors, the locals. Coach Sebastian Battaglia was confirmed in his position after starting as interim last season. The "Xeneizes" incorporated Dario Benedetto, Nicolas Figal, Pol Fernandez and Leandro Brey; although they suffered several departures, among which those of Edwin Cardona and Ramon Abila stand out.

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In professionalism, Boca Juniors and Colon de Santa Fe have faced a total of 79 times, with the "Xeneizes" dominating the statistics, as they have won 46 times, while Colon did it 17 times. Also, there were 16 ties. The last victory of the "Sabaleros" against the locals for the Argentine League was 3-0 in 2010.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Colon in the US

Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -150 odds, while Colon have +450. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -150 Tie +255 Colon +450

*Odds via Caliente