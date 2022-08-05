For the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Juniors will face Platense. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Argentine League in your country

Boca Juniors will receive Platense in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

The local team seemed to start to react. After their elimination from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Corinthians, Boca Juniors had a couple of bad games that left them far from the fight for the first places. However, the "Xeneizes" began to have a series of good matches, until in the last one the 3-0 defeat against Patronato brought doubts again. Of course now they want to put that behind them and try to get closer to the top.

Platense is one of the teams that most pleasantly surprised in this 2022 Argentine League. After having had a horrible performance in the Copa de la Liga, it was expected that they would rather fight not to be relegated, and although they are not far from those last positions, for the moment they are getting valuable points to escape.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Platense for the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League this Saturday, August 6 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium in La Boca, Argentina.

Barbados: 8 PM

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM

Germany: 2 AM (7 August)

Italy: 2 AM (7 August)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Mexico: 7 PM

Portugal: 1 AM (7 August)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8 PM

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Platense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Italy: YES, Only Calcium

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: TyC Sports International, ViX, Paramount+

