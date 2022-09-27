Boca Juniors will face Quilmes for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors and Quilmes will face each other for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

Now the most interesting games of the Copa Argentina will begin. Teams with a much lower level than those of the first division and those of the Primera Nacional often arrive until the round of 16. Quilmes' main objective is to reach the reduced one to fight for the second promotion, although of course they are 3 games away from a title and that is a great incentive.

Something similar happens with Boca Juniors, who after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, concentrated on fighting for local competitions and their main objective is the Argentine League (they are two points behind the leaders). However, being so close to a new championship, they will certainly do their best to get through the round.

Boca Juniors vs Quilmes: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Quilmes for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina this Wednesday, September 28 at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina.

Barbados: 9:00 PM

Belize: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 3:00 AM (September 29)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 AM (September 29)

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Quilmes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Colombia: TyC Sports International

Ecuador: TyC Sports International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TyC Sports International

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TyC Sports International

