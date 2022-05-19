Boca Juniors and Tigre clash at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final

Boca Juniors and Tigre will meet at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

There is no favorite team to win the Final. Boca Juniors has had an irregular tournament, they have only lost one game in the regular stage, but they have never been able to show a high-performance level. The Xeneizes reached the final after defeating Racing 6-5 in penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes.

On the other hand, until last season, the team led by Diego Martínez played in the second division of Argentine soccer. Tigre have had a great campaign. Out of 14 games played, El Matador won 5, tied 5, and lost 4. Tigre reached the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final after beating Argentinos Juniors 3-1 in penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Date

Boca Juniors and Tigre will face each other at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Sunday, May 22, in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Tigre in the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Final will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.