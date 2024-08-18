Bolton vs Wrexham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 League One Matchday 1

Bolton will face Wrexham for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 League One. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Bolton and Wrexham face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 League One, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action. Whether you’re tuning in through traditional TV broadcasts or opting for live streaming services, there are plenty of ways to catch all the excitement in your country.

As League One action wraps up its second Matchday, Bolton and Wrexham prepare to face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Bolton, a storied club with Premier League history, kicked off their campaign with a solid 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient FC.

Meanwhile, Wrexham, the Welsh side that has garnered attention through the “Welcome to Wrexham” series, emerged victorious in a hard-fought 3-2 battle against Wycombe Wanderers. Both teams are eager to build on their strong starts, with Bolton eyeing a return to the top tier and Wrexham aiming to continue their push toward the Premier League dream.

Bolton vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 19)

Canada: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Bolton vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: DAZN Canada

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW SKY GO, Extra Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW SKY GO, Extra Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

